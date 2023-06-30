Who are the Institutional Holders in Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY)?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) is -16.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $18.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRBY stock was last observed hovering at around $11.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 5.92% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.29, the stock is -3.40% and -1.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -16.60% off its SMA200. WRBY registered -7.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.06.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.47%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) has around 1860 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $616.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.72. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.84% and -40.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.00%).

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Warby Parker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.16M, and float is at 69.29M with Short Float at 14.68%.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durable Capital Partners LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Durable Capital Partners LP sold 24,151 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $11.91 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.09 million shares.

Warby Parker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 218,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $11.91 per share for $2.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.12 million shares of the WRBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Durable Capital Partners LP (10% Owner) disposed off 2,522 shares at an average price of $11.90 for $30012.0. The insider now directly holds 10,335,337 shares of Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY).