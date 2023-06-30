Who is the Top Investor In Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)?

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC) is -39.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.37 and a high of $151.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNXC stock was last observed hovering at around $83.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.69% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.37% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.96% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.79, the stock is -4.77% and -10.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -3.22% at the moment leaves the stock -31.19% off its SMA200. CNXC registered -42.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.61.

The stock witnessed a -8.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.65%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) has around 315000 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $6.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.79% and -46.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Concentrix Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.15M, and float is at 43.40M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLK DENNIS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POLK DENNIS sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $136.31 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15507.0 shares.

Concentrix Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Twomey Cormac J (EVP, Global Ops & Delivery) sold a total of 3,631 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $150.00 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25277.0 shares of the CNXC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, POLK DENNIS (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $140.97 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 15,507 shares of Concentrix Corporation (CNXC).