Who is the Top Investor In Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) is 54.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.11 and a high of $29.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLNC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.32% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.33% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.48, the stock is 3.15% and 17.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 39.10% off its SMA200. FLNC registered 182.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$14.73.

The stock witnessed a 8.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.95%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 6.56% over the month.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has around 967 employees, a market worth around $4.69B and $1.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 156.69. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 226.51% and -10.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.40%).

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 54.20% this year

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.27M, and float is at 37.64M with Short Float at 20.60%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Couch Carolee, the company’s SVP & Chief SC & Manu. Officer. SEC filings show that Couch Carolee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $22.78 per share for a total of $1.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1200.0 shares.

Fluence Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Boll Rebecca (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 71,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $19.62 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30395.0 shares of the FLNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Boll Rebecca (SVP & Chief Product Officer) disposed off 19,706 shares at an average price of $19.23 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 101,553 shares of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC).