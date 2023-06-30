Who is the Top Investor In PG&E Corporation (PCGU)?

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCGU) is 2.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.18 and a high of $152.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCGU stock was last observed hovering at around $146.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -571.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -884.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.73, the stock is 0.16% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 6.40% off its SMA200. PCGU registered 51.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.71%.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.06%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCGU) has around 26010 employees, a market worth around $42.19B and $22.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1210.90. Distance from 52-week low is 56.86% and -3.41% from its 52-week high.

PG&E Corporation (PCGU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCGU) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.

PG&E Corporation (PCGU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.00M, and float is at 16.00M with Short Float at 1.52%.

PG&E Corporation (PCGU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Burke Carolyn Jeanne, the company’s EVP Finance. SEC filings show that Burke Carolyn Jeanne bought 156 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $15.90 per share for a total of $2480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25072.0 shares.

PG&E Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Poppe Patricia K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 66,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $15.87 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the PCGU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, PG&E Fire Victim Trust (Former 10% owner) disposed off 60,000,000 shares at an average price of $15.26 for $915.6 million. The insider now directly holds 187,743,590 shares of PG&E Corporation (PCGU).

PG&E Corporation (PCGU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -4.75% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -2.10% lower over the same period. Eversource Energy (ES) is -16.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.