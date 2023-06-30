Who is the Top Investor In Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL)?

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) is -41.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.43% off the consensus price target high of $2.41 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -24.37% lower than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.99, the stock is 6.62% and 7.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 4.74% at the moment leaves the stock -41.47% off its SMA200. EVTL registered -41.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.10%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.99.

The stock witnessed a 4.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.97%, and is 13.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 41.13% and -82.82% from its 52-week high.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.20% this year

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.21M, and float is at 45.40M with Short Float at 1.29%.