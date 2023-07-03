AAP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Now

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is -52.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.56 and a high of $212.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $68.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.07% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.92% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -23.33% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.30, the stock is 4.28% and -29.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.98 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock -48.84% off its SMA200. AAP registered -60.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.05.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.73%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $4.17B and $11.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.47 and Fwd P/E is 10.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.60% and -66.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 23 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.33M, and float is at 58.78M with Short Float at 6.17%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pertz Douglas A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Pertz Douglas A bought 4,575 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $66.02 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12831.0 shares.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Pertz Douglas A (Director) bought a total of 1,570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $63.75 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8256.0 shares of the AAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Hilson Joan M (Director) acquired 388 shares at an average price of $64.26 for $24933.0. The insider now directly holds 388 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is trading 49.94% up over the past 12 months and AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is 16.51% higher over the same period.