Analysts suggest JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) could spike 31.4% in a year

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is 8.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.28 and a high of $144.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $143.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.4% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -3.89% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.44, the stock is 3.39% and 4.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.11 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 10.08% off its SMA200. JPM registered 26.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.80%.

The stock witnessed a 7.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.96%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 296877 employees, a market worth around $410.68B and $114.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.73 and Fwd P/E is 10.40. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.60% and 0.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.97B, and float is at 2.91B with Short Float at 0.63%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Erdoes Mary E.,the company’sCEO Asset & Wealth Management. SEC filings show that Erdoes Mary E. sold 8,118 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $142.15 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Petno Douglas B (CEO Commercial Banking) sold a total of 4,930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $142.16 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Scher Peter (Vice Chairman) disposed off 2,482 shares at an average price of $141.39 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 41,333 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -9.95% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 7.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.