Analysts suggest VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) could spike 45.17% in a year

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) is -71.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.79 and a high of $40.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VBIV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 33.13% and 19.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.8 million and changing 75.00% at the moment leaves the stock -73.60% off its SMA200. VBIV registered -86.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.16%, and is 48.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.50% over the week and 12.97% over the month.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $27.11M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.80% and -91.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.50%).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.40% this year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.61M, and float is at 6.82M with Short Float at 7.06%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 4,251,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $0.11 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41.44 million shares.

VBI Vaccines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,832,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $0.13 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45.69 million shares of the VBIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 4,810,623 shares at an average price of $0.16 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 47,524,379 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -91.64% down over the past 12 months.