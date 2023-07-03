Are we looking at the next big move in First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -32.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.24 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $5.65, the stock is 0.61% and -8.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.1 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -24.78% off its SMA200. AG registered -25.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$32.39.

The stock witnessed a -2.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.64%, and is 6.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 10.46. Distance from 52-week low is 7.82% and -42.41% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 157.10% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 274.49M, and float is at 271.82M with Short Float at 5.69%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 75 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 25.06% up over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -12.16% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -28.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.