Are we looking at the next big move in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) is 0.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.13 and a high of $25.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MODG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.55% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -10.28% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.85, the stock is 2.98% and 1.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -4.57% off its SMA200. MODG registered -2.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is 3.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $4.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.14 and Fwd P/E is 22.30. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.06% and -23.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.20% this year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.20M, and float is at 152.66M with Short Float at 9.01%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 69 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ogunlesi Adebayo O.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ogunlesi Adebayo O. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $19.45 per share for a total of $1.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that BREWER OLIVER G III (President and CEO) bought a total of 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $17.06 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the MODG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, BREWER OLIVER G III (President and CEO) acquired 8,600 shares at an average price of $17.18 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 831,156 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG).

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 2.69% up over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is 6.90% higher over the same period. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is -32.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.