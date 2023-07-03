BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Is Down -89.12% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) is -89.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $5.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIOL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -9.99% and -52.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.66 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -91.70% off its SMA200. BIOL registered -98.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.60.

The stock witnessed a -13.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.63%, and is -9.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.80% over the week and 11.07% over the month.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $6.27M and $48.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -60.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.82% and -98.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-136.10%).

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.81M, and float is at 23.31M with Short Float at 3.48%.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LORD JONATHAN T MD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 3,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $2653.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59925.0 shares.