Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 180.56% Change This Year

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) is 180.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDTX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 49.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.05, the stock is 92.90% and 143.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.09 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 147.60% off its SMA200. BDTX registered 104.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 207.93%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.22.

The stock witnessed a 171.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 179.01%, and is 177.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.75% over the week and 16.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 327.97% and -26.28% from its 52-week high.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.48M, and float is at 34.99M with Short Float at 5.53%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH GROWTH N V,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 1,740,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $5.49 per share for a total of $9.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.12 million shares.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Epstein David M. () sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $6.70 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the BDTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Ni Fang () acquired 36,363 shares at an average price of $1.28 for $46596.0. The insider now directly holds 125,389 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX).