Blackstone Inc. (BX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is 25.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.72 and a high of $110.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $92.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $101.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.16% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -9.38% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.97, the stock is 3.95% and 7.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 6.81% off its SMA200. BX registered 2.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.68.

The stock witnessed a 8.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.42%, and is 5.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 4695 employees, a market worth around $111.33B and $4.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 112.42 and Fwd P/E is 15.51. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.63% and -15.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.00% this year.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 746.07M, and float is at 700.29M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Multi-Asset Direct,the company’s. SEC filings show that Blackstone Multi-Asset Direct sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $8.50 per share for a total of $25.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that GSO Altus Holdings LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $5.47 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.12 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, GSO Altus Holdings LP (10% Owner) acquired 57,000 shares at an average price of $5.25 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 21,071,125 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).