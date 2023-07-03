C3.ai Inc. (AI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 225.56% Change This Year

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is 225.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $48.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $35.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.14% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -160.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.43, the stock is -3.40% and 25.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.94 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 84.11% off its SMA200. AI registered 104.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 255.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.03.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.85%, and is 9.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 914 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $266.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 296.18. Distance from 52-week low is 258.56% and -25.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.30%).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C3.ai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.00% this year.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.80M, and float is at 90.86M with Short Float at 36.32%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkkinen Juho,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parkkinen Juho sold 4,220 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $36.12 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that ABBO EDWARD Y (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 457,585 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $32.96 per share for $15.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, WARD JR STEPHEN M (Director) disposed off 120,000 shares at an average price of $42.09 for $5.05 million. The insider now directly holds 546,495 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 30.85% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 7.76% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 7.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.