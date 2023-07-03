Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is 22.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.31 and a high of $56.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $50.97, the stock is 6.52% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock 11.24% off its SMA200. CZR registered 26.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 24.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.75%, and is 12.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $10.59B and $11.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.85. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.79% and -10.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.00M, and float is at 213.66M with Short Float at 3.87%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reeg Thomas,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Reeg Thomas bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $49.43 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17500.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Pegram Michael E (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $45.02 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Pegram Michael E (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $44.74 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 96,697 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 72.57% up over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is 114.10% higher over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 50.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.