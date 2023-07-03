Check out this: Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is 120.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $4.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 17.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is 14.68% and 42.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.04 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 54.14% off its SMA200. ACHR registered 41.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.77%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.57.

The stock witnessed a 38.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.82%, and is 21.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.64% over the week and 9.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 154.32% and -17.27% from its 52-week high.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.20% this year.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.59M, and float is at 129.86M with Short Float at 10.08%.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muniz Thomas Paul,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Muniz Thomas Paul sold 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that MISSAN ANDY (Chief Legal Off. & Secretary) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $4.50 per share for $45000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, MISSAN ANDY (Chief Legal Off. & Secretary) disposed off 27,500 shares at an average price of $4.09 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 211,155 shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR).