Check out this: Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) could be on the verge of a big rally

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -41.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.96 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $9.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.11% off the consensus price target high of $16.47 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.31% lower than the price target low of $6.04 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.24, the stock is -10.31% and -19.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -32.48% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -39.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.11.

The stock witnessed a -12.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.85%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84481 employees, a market worth around $4.38B and $7.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.48 and Fwd P/E is 18.91. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.70% and -49.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.40% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 707.64M, and float is at 707.64M with Short Float at 1.52%.