CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) is 110.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.74 and a high of $6.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLSK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is 3.39% and 3.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.41 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 36.82% off its SMA200. CLSK registered 6.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.29.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.67%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.09% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $480.05M and $127.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -93.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.55% and -37.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -232.20% this year.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.69M, and float is at 109.27M with Short Float at 10.35%.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 19,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.78 per share for a total of $34532.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.