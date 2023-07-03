D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is 36.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.39 and a high of $124.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $120.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35%.

Currently trading at $121.69, the stock is 4.52% and 9.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 30.85% off its SMA200. DHI registered 84.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.53.

The stock witnessed a 13.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.79%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has around 13237 employees, a market worth around $42.15B and $33.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.21 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.99% and -1.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

D.R. Horton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 342.10M, and float is at 302.33M with Short Float at 3.25%.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEAT BILL W,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that WHEAT BILL W sold 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 20 at a price of $117.81 per share for a total of $3.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Romanowski Paul J (EVP and COO) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $112.16 per share for $4.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84268.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Murray Michael J (EVP and COO) disposed off 54,000 shares at an average price of $110.21 for $5.95 million. The insider now directly holds 257,294 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is trading 79.94% up over the past 12 months. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is -3.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.