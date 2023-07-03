Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is 33.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.34 and a high of $120.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $96.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93%.

Currently trading at $98.38, the stock is 2.09% and 13.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 24.23% off its SMA200. DDOG registered 0.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.63k.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.87%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $32.22B and $1.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.23. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.38% and -18.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.90% this year.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 319.29M, and float is at 263.53M with Short Float at 3.88%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OBSTLER DAVID M,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that OBSTLER DAVID M sold 25,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $99.49 per share for a total of $2.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Pomel Olivier (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 85,637 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $96.85 per share for $8.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Jacobson Matthew (Director) disposed off 40,800 shares at an average price of $96.38 for $3.93 million. The insider now directly holds 638,731 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).