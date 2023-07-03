Dollar General Corporation (DG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is -31.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.27 and a high of $261.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $166.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.18% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -9.54% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $169.78, the stock is 4.19% and -12.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -24.48% off its SMA200. DG registered -31.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.31.

The stock witnessed a -15.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.25%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 170000 employees, a market worth around $37.30B and $38.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.00 and Fwd P/E is 15.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.24% and -35.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.19M, and float is at 217.95M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CALBERT MICHAEL M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CALBERT MICHAEL M bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $155.44 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that CALBERT MICHAEL M (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $155.25 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Owen Jeffery (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $157.86 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 55,720 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 19.68% up over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 28.92% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 14.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.