Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is 9.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.90 and a high of $27.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $26.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.78% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 12.17% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.35, the stock is 1.02% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 3.61% off its SMA200. EPD registered 7.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.54.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.33%, and is 2.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 1.10% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $56.89B and $57.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.80. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.07% and -3.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.17B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 0.87%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TEAGUE AJ,the company’sCo-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TEAGUE AJ bought 11,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $25.15 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.49 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that TEAGUE AJ (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,985 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $25.15 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70731.0 shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, BARTH CARIN MARCY (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.99 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 75,776 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) that is trading 3.55% up over the past 12 months and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) that is 41.85% higher over the same period. Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is 1.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.