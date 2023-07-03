Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) is 42.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $26.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXTR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -48.86% lower than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.05, the stock is 11.05% and 31.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 43.67% off its SMA200. EXTR registered 191.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.55.

The stock witnessed a 26.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.97%, and is 11.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) has around 2643 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.89 and Fwd P/E is 17.39. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 203.61% and -0.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extreme Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.82M, and float is at 128.40M with Short Float at 8.94%.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEYERCORD EDWARD,the company’sPRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $23.05 per share for a total of $2.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Extreme Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that MEYERCORD EDWARD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 167,587 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $21.18 per share for $3.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the EXTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, MEYERCORD EDWARD (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 5,883 shares at an average price of $21.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 877,972 shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR).

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Infinera Corporation (INFN) that is trading -10.56% down over the past 12 months and Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is 39.84% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -8.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.