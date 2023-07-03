Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -20.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.11 and a high of $38.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $26.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.19% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 2.93% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.21, the stock is -0.04% and 2.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.91 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -16.19% off its SMA200. FITB registered -23.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.90%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.42%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19474 employees, a market worth around $17.90B and $7.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.97. Profit margin for the company is 31.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.54% and -31.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 684.02M, and float is at 673.73M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bayh Evan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bayh Evan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $24.82 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73700.0 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Heminger Gary R. (Director) bought a total of 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $26.82 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Heminger Gary R. (Director) acquired 14,500 shares at an average price of $26.82 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 14,786 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 26.14% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -9.95% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 7.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.