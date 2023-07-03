GEHC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Now

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is 39.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.00 and a high of $87.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEHC stock was last observed hovering at around $78.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.25% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -6.89% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.24, the stock is 2.82% and 2.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.41 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 9.66% off its SMA200. GEHC registered a gain of 41.29% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is 1.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $36.24B and $18.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.50 and Fwd P/E is 18.91. Distance from 52-week low is 53.28% and -7.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 454.68M, and float is at 453.21M with Short Float at 1.78%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rott Roland,the company’sCEO, Ultrasound. SEC filings show that Rott Roland sold 2,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $77.37 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22335.0 shares.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Makela Jan (CEO, Imaging) sold a total of 70,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $77.69 per share for $5.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63796.0 shares of the GEHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 23, CULP H LAWRENCE JR (Director) acquired 748 shares at an average price of $69.26 for $51806.0. The insider now directly holds 1,272 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC).