Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is -5.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $4.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.09% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 9.09% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.00, the stock is -5.46% and -8.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -2.61% off its SMA200. GNW registered 42.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.30.

The stock witnessed a -6.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.40%, and is 0.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $7.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.88 and Fwd P/E is 5.30. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.35% and -21.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.70% this year.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 492.30M, and float is at 470.59M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McInerney Thomas J,the company’sPresident and CEO; Director. SEC filings show that McInerney Thomas J sold 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $5.52 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.65 million shares.

Genworth Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Gupta Rohit (President & CEO, Enact) sold a total of 90,691 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $6.25 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the GNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Sheehan Daniel J IV (EVP, CFO & CIO) disposed off 350,000 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $2.19 million. The insider now directly holds 782,023 shares of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is trading -8.42% down over the past 12 months and Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) that is -33.68% lower over the same period. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -45.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.