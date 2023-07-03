Geron Corporation (GERN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is 32.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 19.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.21, the stock is -2.40% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.95 million and changing 4.22% at the moment leaves the stock 22.03% off its SMA200. GERN registered 111.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.51k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.77.

The stock witnessed a -1.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.00%, and is 1.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 116.89% and -16.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geron Corporation (GERN) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 544.46M, and float is at 380.57M with Short Float at 7.47%.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAWLIS V BRYAN,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LAWLIS V BRYAN sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Geron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Molineaux Susan (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $2.48 per share for $86800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, SCARLETT JOHN A (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 446,668 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Geron Corporation (GERN).

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) that is trading -6.31% down over the past 12 months and Incyte Corporation (INCY) that is -17.97% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 23.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.