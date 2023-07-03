IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) down -44.86% since start of the year

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) is -44.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $1.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BACK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.2% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.2% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -11.29% and -20.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.32 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock -56.01% off its SMA200. BACK registered -87.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.32.

The stock witnessed a -15.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.77%, and is -10.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.41% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) has around 85 employees, a market worth around $3.80M and $14.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -90.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-373.10%).

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.01M, and float is at 26.70M with Short Float at 1.48%.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.