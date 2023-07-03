International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is -5.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.54 and a high of $153.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBM stock was last observed hovering at around $134.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.4% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -21.65% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.81, the stock is -0.09% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.23 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 0.63% off its SMA200. IBM registered -4.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.55%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has around 311300 employees, a market worth around $119.42B and $60.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.11 and Fwd P/E is 13.41. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.81% and -12.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Business Machines Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.30% this year.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 907.53M, and float is at 903.33M with Short Float at 2.99%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAVANAUGH JAMES J,the company’sSr. VP and CFO. SEC filings show that KAVANAUGH JAMES J sold 38,519 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $133.73 per share for a total of $5.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74467.0 shares.

International Business Machines Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Del Bene Robert F (VP, Controller) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $148.36 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14553.0 shares of the IBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, FARR DAVID N (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 30.85% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 7.76% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 7.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.