Is Genfit S.A. (GNFT) a good stock to buy now?

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ: GNFT) is -19.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.11 and a high of $5.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNFT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $9.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.79% off the consensus price target high of $12.55 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 58.4% higher than the price target low of $8.51 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is -17.41% and -15.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing -12.59% at the moment leaves the stock -13.43% off its SMA200. GNFT registered 5.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.28%, and is -15.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.76% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Genfit S.A. (GNFT) has around 148 employees, a market worth around $183.55M and $29.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.79% and -29.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.00%).

Genfit S.A. (GNFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genfit S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.50% this year.

Genfit S.A. (GNFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.83M, and float is at 43.23M with Short Float at 0.20%.