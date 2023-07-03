Is Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) a good stock to buy now?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is -6.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.93 and a high of $15.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $13.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.32 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -5.94% lower than the price target low of $8.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.45, the stock is 0.92% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.33 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock -15.03% off its SMA200. VOD registered -38.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.50.

The stock witnessed a -0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.40%, and is 2.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 98103 employees, a market worth around $25.45B and $49.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.01. Distance from 52-week low is 5.82% and -40.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 454.60% this year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.73B, and float is at 2.17B with Short Float at 0.19%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is 4.31% higher over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -0.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.