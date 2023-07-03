Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) is -71.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KSCP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is 15.56% and 6.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing 3.43% at the moment leaves the stock -64.94% off its SMA200. KSCP registered -82.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.43.

The stock witnessed a 39.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.75%, and is 36.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.51% over the week and 17.54% over the month.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $42.95M and $7.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.47% and -86.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (91.60%).

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knightscope Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.20% this year.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.26M, and float is at 46.50M with Short Float at 3.68%.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lehnhardt Aaron J,the company’sChief Design Officer. SEC filings show that Lehnhardt Aaron J sold 238,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $98603.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.