Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:LAZR Stock Is Going Next

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is 38.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $11.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -52.89% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.88, the stock is 2.17% and 7.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.92 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -1.13% off its SMA200. LAZR registered 10.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.81.

The stock witnessed a 1.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.38%, and is 9.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 600 employees, a market worth around $2.55B and $48.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 75.96% and -39.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.60%).

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 370.74M, and float is at 247.96M with Short Float at 24.67%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prescott Alan,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Prescott Alan sold 37,433 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $7.21 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.51 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Fennimore Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 16,543 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $7.21 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) acquired 791,113 shares at an average price of $6.12 for $4.84 million. The insider now directly holds 4,596,798 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).