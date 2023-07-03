Morgan Stanley (MS) on Track to Reach $99.00 in a Year

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 0.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.05 and a high of $100.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MS stock was last observed hovering at around $85.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $99.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.75% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -6.75% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.40, the stock is -0.37% and -0.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -2.68% off its SMA200. MS registered 9.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.11%.

The stock witnessed a 4.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.82%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Morgan Stanley (MS) has around 82000 employees, a market worth around $140.54B and $73.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.67 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.53% and -15.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Morgan Stanley (MS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morgan Stanley (MS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morgan Stanley is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.40% this year.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.65B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.66%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Morgan Stanley (MS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MORGAN STANLEY,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that MORGAN STANLEY sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $9.45 per share for a total of $9.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.46 million shares.

Morgan Stanley disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that AKRAM RAJA (Deputy Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $82.95 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96484.0 shares of the MS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, GLOCER THOMAS H (Director) disposed off 4,535 shares at an average price of $87.11 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 98,110 shares of Morgan Stanley (MS).

Morgan Stanley (MS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 26.14% up over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is 7.48% higher over the same period. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -10.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.