NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) – The 18.46% Upside Potential Remains

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is -11.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.64 and a high of $91.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $72.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $91.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.3% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 11.67% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.20, the stock is 0.07% and -1.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.26 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -5.18% off its SMA200. NEE registered -2.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.23.

The stock witnessed a 1.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.12%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.69% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has around 15300 employees, a market worth around $151.44B and $24.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.08 and Fwd P/E is 21.77. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.55% and -18.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.00B, and float is at 1.98B with Short Float at 0.84%.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KETCHUM JOHN W,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that KETCHUM JOHN W bought 13,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $74.26 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

NextEra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Coffey Robert (EVP, Nuclear Div & CNO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $74.90 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11292.0 shares of the NEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, HACHIGIAN KIRK S (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -0.59% down over the past 12 months and Dominion Energy Inc. (D) that is -34.46% lower over the same period. American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is -11.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.