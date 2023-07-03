NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is -5.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.22 and a high of $131.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKE stock was last observed hovering at around $113.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.0% off its average median price target of $130.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.33% off the consensus price target high of $151.87 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -16.18% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.37, the stock is 0.99% and -4.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.51 million and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -1.91% off its SMA200. NKE registered 6.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) has around 79100 employees, a market worth around $169.13B and $50.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.84 and Fwd P/E is 23.83. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.24% and -15.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIKE Inc. (NKE) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIKE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.54B, and float is at 1.22B with Short Float at 1.59%.

NIKE Inc. (NKE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at NIKE Inc. (NKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Friend Matthew,the company’sEVP: CFO. SEC filings show that Friend Matthew sold 9,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $107.50 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41771.0 shares.

NIKE Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that PARKER MARK G (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $120.86 per share for $13.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.36 million shares of the NKE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Nielsen Johanna (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) disposed off 282 shares at an average price of $126.03 for $35540.0. The insider now directly holds 3,518 shares of NIKE Inc. (NKE).

NIKE Inc. (NKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is -57.71% lower over the past 12 months.