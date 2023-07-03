Positives for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) as stock gains in recent trading

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYT) is 57.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $4.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -30.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is 27.23% and 22.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.74 million and changing 35.42% at the moment leaves the stock 45.63% off its SMA200. CYT registered -6.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.87%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.47.

The stock witnessed a 13.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.76%, and is 36.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.51% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 130.09% and -38.39% from its 52-week high.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.59M, and float is at 31.35M with Short Float at 0.69%.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Novo Holdings A/S,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novo Holdings A/S sold 31,978 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $1.77 per share for a total of $56687.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.86 million shares.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Novo Holdings A/S (10% Owner) sold a total of 8,437 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $1.79 per share for $15106.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.9 million shares of the CYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Novo Holdings A/S (10% Owner) disposed off 3,423 shares at an average price of $1.88 for $6447.0. The insider now directly holds 3,903,988 shares of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT).

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 24.73% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -12.59% lower over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 6.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.