Positives for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) as stock gains in recent trading

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is 73.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.47% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -8.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is 36.89% and 38.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.7 million and changing 11.00% at the moment leaves the stock 44.11% off its SMA200. OPK registered -16.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 56.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.12%, and is 35.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.81% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has around 4196 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $912.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.00% and -24.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.90%).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -882.00% this year.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 751.51M, and float is at 416.76M with Short Float at 9.57%.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nabel Gary J.,the company’sChief Innovation Officer. SEC filings show that Nabel Gary J. bought 272,637 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $1.84 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19.91 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that Nabel Gary J. (Chief Innovation Officer) bought a total of 187,608 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $1.81 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the OPK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL (CEO & Chairman) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.32 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 200,031,694 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK).

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.48% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -18.31% lower over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 20.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.