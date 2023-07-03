Positives for PG&E Corporation (PCG) as stock gains in recent trading

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is 6.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.66 and a high of $17.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.45% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -15.2% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.28, the stock is 1.67% and 1.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.84 million and changing 1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 9.88% off its SMA200. PCG registered 73.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.85.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.75%, and is 2.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $42.34B and $22.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 12.83. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.88% and -2.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.99B, and float is at 1.97B with Short Float at 2.64%.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at PG&E Corporation (PCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Burke Carolyn Jeanne,the company’sEVP Finance. SEC filings show that Burke Carolyn Jeanne bought 156 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $15.90 per share for a total of $2480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25072.0 shares.

PG&E Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Poppe Patricia K (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 66,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $15.87 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.27 million shares of the PCG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, PG&E Fire Victim Trust (Former 10% owner) disposed off 60,000,000 shares at an average price of $15.26 for $915.6 million. The insider now directly holds 187,743,590 shares of PG&E Corporation (PCG).

PG&E Corporation (PCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -2.37% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -0.59% lower over the same period. Eversource Energy (ES) is -15.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.