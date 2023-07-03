Positives for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) as stock gains in recent trading

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is 53.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $7.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RIG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $6.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -40.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is 13.01% and 15.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.32 million and changing 9.19% at the moment leaves the stock 32.71% off its SMA200. RIG registered 101.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.68%, and is 17.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has around 5340 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $2.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.26. Profit margin for the company is -34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 202.16% and -9.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 728.00M, and float is at 669.76M with Short Float at 21.07%.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Transocean Ltd. (RIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tonnel David A,the company’sSVP – CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Tonnel David A sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $6.53 per share for a total of $78360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Transocean Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that DEATON CHAD C (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $7.40 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Adamson Keelan (PRESIDENT AND COO) disposed off 70,994 shares at an average price of $6.81 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 482,813 shares of Transocean Ltd. (RIG).

Transocean Ltd. (RIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -33.90% down over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is -27.37% lower over the same period. Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is -17.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.