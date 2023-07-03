PSTG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Now

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is 37.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.14 and a high of $38.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $36.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.66% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -18.77% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.82, the stock is 2.80% and 28.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 31.19% off its SMA200. PSTG registered 42.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.77%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $11.24B and $2.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.13. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.31% and -4.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pure Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 143.00% this year.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 305.86M, and float is at 281.06M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Andrew William Fraser,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Brown Andrew William Fraser sold 9,097 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $35.83 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44964.0 shares.

Pure Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Murphy John Francis (Director) sold a total of 9,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $36.56 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36396.0 shares of the PSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, FitzSimons Dan (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 40,668 shares at an average price of $36.44 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 160,119 shares of Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG).

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) that is -13.44% lower over the past 12 months.