Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Is Down -64.44% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) is -64.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $1.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.33% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 89.13% higher than the price target low of $0.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.05, the stock is -42.22% and -49.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.24 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -68.42% off its SMA200. SYTA registered -95.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.26.

The stock witnessed a -39.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.23%, and is -41.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.85% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $4.13M and $7.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.34% and -95.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-178.00%).

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.10M, and float is at 32.91M with Short Float at 6.35%.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.