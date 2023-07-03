SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is -10.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.06 and a high of $51.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $28.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17%.

Currently trading at $30.05, the stock is 14.62% and 24.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -8.38% off its SMA200. SLG registered -36.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.31.

The stock witnessed a 29.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.44%, and is 27.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 1137 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $862.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.66% and -41.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.20% this year.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.08M, and float is at 62.99M with Short Float at 27.76%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATKINS BETSY S,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $21.47 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11662.0 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that DiLiberto Matthew J. (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $16.44 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13000.0 shares of the SLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, LEVINE ANDREW S (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $16.24 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG).