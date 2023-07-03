These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) is 142.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $3.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $3.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -135.2% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.94, the stock is 37.34% and 71.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.31 million and changing 6.14% at the moment leaves the stock 75.08% off its SMA200. AUR registered 52.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 108.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.40%, and is 23.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.69% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $26.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 167.27% and -10.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.80%).

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.10% this year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 331.73M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Sterling,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Anderson Sterling sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $2.70 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92899.0 shares.

Aurora Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Anderson Sterling (Director) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $2.56 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92899.0 shares of the AUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Anderson Sterling (Director) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $2.54 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 92,899 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR).