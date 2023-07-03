These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 189.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.13 and a high of $439.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $408.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.8% off its average median price target of $464.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.5% off the consensus price target high of $600.00 offered by 49 analysts, but current levels are -66.29% lower than the price target low of $254.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $423.02, the stock is 3.55% and 23.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49.61 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 89.66% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 172.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 201.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $156.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.48%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 26196 employees, a market worth around $1052.41B and $25.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 219.86 and Fwd P/E is 40.73. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 291.21% and -3.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Buy”. 49 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 35 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.70% this year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.47B, and float is at 2.36B with Short Float at 1.17%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dabiri John,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Dabiri John sold 283 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $424.53 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2401.0 shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that STEVENS MARK A (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $432.06 per share for $17.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, STEVENS MARK A (Director) disposed off 78,602 shares at an average price of $430.50 for $33.84 million. The insider now directly holds 1,092,286 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 76.88% higher over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -8.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.