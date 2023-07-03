Things appear to be looking up for DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is -53.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.83 and a high of $20.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DISH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.41% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -31.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.59, the stock is -1.03% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.72 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -44.28% off its SMA200. DISH registered -63.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.86%, and is 9.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 6.74% over the month.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $3.46B and $16.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.01 and Fwd P/E is 29.82. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.04% and -67.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.60% this year.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 531.29M, and float is at 251.08M with Short Float at 22.75%.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CULLEN THOMAS A,the company’sEVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT. SEC filings show that CULLEN THOMAS A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $6.36 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

DISH Network Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that CULLEN THOMAS A (EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $6.54 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the DISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, CULLEN THOMAS A (EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $6.43 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 276,050 shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 19.68% up over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is 146.97% higher over the same period. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -6.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.