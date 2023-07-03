Things appear to be looking up for Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is 138.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.09 and a high of $289.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The META stock was last observed hovering at around $281.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.45% off its average median price target of $290.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.28% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 59 analysts, but current levels are -186.98% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $286.98, the stock is 3.77% and 13.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.6 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 64.11% off its SMA200. META registered 75.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 148.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.52.

The stock witnessed a 8.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.08%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has around 77114 employees, a market worth around $745.28B and $117.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.44 and Fwd P/E is 19.72. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 225.78% and -0.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.20%).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is a “Overweight”. 59 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 40 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.59B, and float is at 2.20B with Short Float at 1.27%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Activity

A total of 147 insider transactions have happened at Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 89 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newstead Jennifer,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Newstead Jennifer sold 722 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $282.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34478.0 shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 722 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $278.73 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35200.0 shares of the META stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 722 shares at an average price of $275.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 35,922 shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 39.32% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 30.85% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 7.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.