Things appear to be looking up for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) is 246.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $6.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPEN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $1.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -302.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is 37.66% and 73.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.55 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 93.56% off its SMA200. OPEN registered -15.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 282.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.42.

The stock witnessed a 52.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 146.63%, and is 37.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.45% over the week and 11.80% over the month.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has around 2570 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $13.54B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 338.39% and -37.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -93.10% this year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 641.92M, and float is at 537.71M with Short Float at 12.10%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEELER CARRIE,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WHEELER CARRIE sold 598,939 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $2.85 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17.96 million shares.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Meyer Megan D. (President, Sell Direct & Svcs.) sold a total of 46,313 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $2.85 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.87 million shares of the OPEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Schwartz Christina () disposed off 22,319 shares at an average price of $2.85 for $63651.0. The insider now directly holds 731,452 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN).