Toast Inc. (TOST) up 25.18% since start of the year

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is 25.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $26.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $22.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -25.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.57, the stock is 2.02% and 10.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 16.28% off its SMA200. TOST registered 71.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$32.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.61%, and is 4.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $11.68B and $3.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.76% and -13.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.00% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 524.10M, and float is at 342.15M with Short Float at 6.86%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Comparato Christopher P,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Comparato Christopher P sold 49,053 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $22.09 per share for a total of $1.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Comparato Christopher P (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 8,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $21.62 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Fredette Stephen (Co-President) disposed off 257,733 shares at an average price of $22.62 for $5.83 million. The insider now directly holds 2,968,655 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).