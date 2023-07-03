V.F. Corporation (VFC) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 49.76% Upside

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is -30.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.77 and a high of $48.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VFC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.76% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -6.06% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.09, the stock is 0.91% and -5.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.22 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -27.25% off its SMA200. VFC registered -57.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.83.

The stock witnessed a 10.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.09%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) has around 19800 employees, a market worth around $7.26B and $11.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 318.17 and Fwd P/E is 7.77. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.81% and -60.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for V.F. Corporation (VFC) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.00% this year.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 388.06M, and float is at 387.27M with Short Float at 5.53%.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at V.F. Corporation (VFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roberts Carol L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Roberts Carol L bought 7,109 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $21.07 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7109.0 shares.

V.F. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that CHUGG JULIANA L (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $26.69 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the VFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Dorer Benno O (Interim President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $28.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of V.F. Corporation (VFC).

V.F. Corporation (VFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading 6.90% up over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is 33.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.